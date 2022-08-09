Popular filmmaker, novelist, Biyi Bandele is dead

Prolific Nigerian novelist and filmmaker, Biyi Bandele is dead, aged 54.

His death was announced in a statement released by his family on Monday, noting that he died on Sunday in Lagos.

The deceased’s daughter, Temi Bandele, who issued the statement on behalf of the family, through his Facebook page, described him as “a prodigiously talented writer and film-maker, as well as a loyal friend and beloved father.”

“He was a storyteller to his bones, with an unblinking perspective, singular voice and wisdom which spoke boldly through all of his art, in poetry, novels, plays and on screen. He told stories which made a profound impact and inspired many all over the world. His…