SMEDAN begins training for Ekiti agri-business owners to boost export

Determined to enhance food security and boost agriculture export, the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) has commenced capacity training for no fewer than 155 participants in agribusiness across the 16 Local Government Areas of Ekiti State.

The Director General of SMEDAN, Olawale Fasanya, while speaking at the opening of the five-day 2022 Agric-business Development and Empowerment Programme (ADEP) under its National AgricPreneurship Training Scheme (NATS) in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital noted that the agency would remain committed to provide functional knowledge and skills for existing agricultural value-chain associations and individuals.

He…