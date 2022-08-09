Start sleeping to stop failing

Failure has been given different meanings and interpretations by different persons at different times and circumstances. It seems that failure is more conspicuous than success. We worry about it, strive to avoid it, and question ourselves, sometimes mercilessly, every time we perceive that we failed. From the summation of how different philosophers have presented failure – failure is both good and bad, also both inevitable and avoidable. Some failures have even been described as successes.

This is illustrated in the familiar narrative that the scientist who invented the electric bulb after failed several attempts, succeeded in knowing that those numerous pathways could not lead…