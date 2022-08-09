WAEC withholds results of 10 debtor states, another 364,564 candidates over malpractice

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) on Monday, in Lagos, released the results of this year’s May/June West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

A total of 1,601, 047 candidates sat the examination, out of which 1, 222, 505 (representing 76.36%) obtained credits and above in at least five mandatory subjects, including English Language and Mathematics, which is a notable decrease of 5. 34% from 81.7% of that of last year.

Meanwhile, no fewer than 10 states out of the 36 states of the federation and the federal capital territory which are yet to pay for their candidates’ exam fees in full would have their candidates’ results withheld until they pay…