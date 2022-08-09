Warrant officer gets vehicle gift from Army 

As a way to reward him for commitment and dedication to duty, Army warrant officer (AWO) Samson Jimba of 8 Division, Sokoto has been rewarded with a brand new Toyota Hilux pickup van by the chief of army staff, Lt General Farouk Yahaya.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Farouk Yahaya represented by the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division Sokoto, Major General Uwem Bassey presented the key of the vehicle to the recipient at Kalambaina, the headquarters of 8 Division in Sokoto.

According to General Yahaya, the donation was part of his vision to reward hard work and commitment to duty and also serve as…