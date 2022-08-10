4 ways you can prevent stomach cancer

Stomach cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the world. There is no guarantee you can prevent it, but there is a lot you can do to lower your chances of having it.

Stomach cancer which is also known as gastric cancer most times begins in the middle of the stomach. Any portion of the stomach can be affected by stomach cancer.

According to an article by Danny Bonvissuto on WebMD, here are ways you can reduce the risk of becoming a victim of stomach cancer.

1. Healthy weight

Most of the time, being overweight is a result of overeating. Overweight people are likely to develop stomach cancer. Being overweight makes you nearly twice as likely as an average weight person to…