83 jailed, over 3,000 fined, 1,200 penalised ― Lagos govt

Lagos State government, on Wednesday, said a total of 83 persons have been convicted and jailed, over 1,200 penalised to sweep, with over 3,000 fined of various sums in the state, having been found guilty of committing various forms of offences relating to indiscriminate disposal of waste in, in the last one year.

This was just as the state government disclosed sustainability measures put in place to keep operations of waste management processes abreast with rising challenges.

Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Lagos State Waste Management Authority, (LAWMA) Ibrahim Odumboni, made the disclosure during a press briefing on the state of affairs on waste management…