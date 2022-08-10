Bauchi APC governorship candidate refutes recruiting 1000 foot soldiers to disrupt election

The governorship candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), in Bauchi State, Air Marshal Abubakar Sadiq, rtd, has described the allegation labelled him and his party to have recruited 1000 foot soldiers with arms to disrupt the 2023 general elections in the state as false and a ploy to tarnish his image.

The governorship candidate who stated this in Jos, through his lawyer, Ishaq Magaji, SAN, said a publication dated August 7th, 2022, credited to an online media posited that the governorship candidate and APC had recruited militants and thugs to destabilise the 2022 elections in Bauchi.

According to a letter addressed to the online media made available to journalists, Magaji…