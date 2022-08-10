FG charges NCoS officers to discharge duty with courage

Following the recent attack on Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre by terrorists, the Federal Government has charged officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service, to be firm and courageous in the discharge of their lawful duty.

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, gave the charge during the passing out parade of the newly commissioned officers of the Nigerian Correctional Service, in Kaduna, the Kaduna State Capital, on Wednesday.

Sola Fasure, Media Adviser to the Minister, in a statement said Arẹgbẹsọla who was the reviewing officer, told the newly commissioned officers that the custodial facilities are sacred and inviolable.

He added that the facilities are a…