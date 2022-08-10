INEC denies recognising Lawan, Akpabio as senatorial candidates

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has denied a media report that it had since accorded recognition to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Honourable Godswill Akpabio, as the senatorial candidates for Yobe North and Akwa-Ibom North West, respectively.

Checks revealed that the electoral umpire had maintained that the All Progressives Congress (APC) had no candidate for Yobe North as the party failed to present Bashir Machina who won its primary as a candidate.

In Akwa-Ibom, both the former minister, Akpabio and former Deputy Inspector General of Police, Udom Udo Ekpoudom, have consistently laid claim to the party ticket for…