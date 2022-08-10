Kayode Fayemi – Tribune Online

• John Olukayode Folorunso Fayemi was born in Ibadan on 9 February 1965 to Ekiti parents from Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government of Ekiti State.
- He had his primary education at ICC Primary School, Agodi, Ibadan, Oyo State between 1970-1975 and attended Christ’s School Ado Ekiti from 1975 to 1980. He later went on to receive degrees in History, Politics and International Relations from the University of Lagos and University of Ife (now Obafemi…
Source: Nigerian Tribune