Kayode Fayemi – Tribune Online

• John Olukayode Folorunso Fayemi was born in Ibadan on 9 February 1965 to Ekiti parents from Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government of Ekiti State.

John Olukayode Folorunso Fayemi was born in Ibadan on 9 February 1965 to Ekiti parents from Isan-Ekiti in Oye Local Government of Ekiti State.