NHRC trains Police personnel in mainstreaming human rights in operations

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has commenced training of Police Personnel in mainstreaming human rights in their operations for effective performance.

Addressing the opening ceremony of the two-day training in Abuja, on Thursday, the Director, Civil and Political Rights of the Commission, Abdul-Rahman Yakubu, said, the performance of the Nigerian Police Force will be improved if human rights are mainstreamed into their operations.

Yakubu said, the two-day training on mainstreaming human rights into law enforcement in Nigeria, will enhance the capacity of Police Personnel and will sensitive them to the need to respect human rights standards in carrying out their…