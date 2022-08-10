NPC develops vital registration platform

In an effort to boost Civil and Vital Statistics (CVRS) registration, the National Population Commission (NPC) has developed the VitalReg Pro platform.

The platform is a data collection and reporting mobile application software built for online and offline births and deaths registration.

Speaking at a briefing to mark the Africa Civil and Vital Statistics (CVRS) Day in Abuja, the commission’s chairman, Hon. Nasir Isa Kwarra stated that the move was made in line with its integration and digitalization efforts.

He disclosed that the software application was employed by the over 400 volunteers acting as sub-registrars who used their android phones to register births at the…