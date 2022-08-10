Parthian Partners Limited issues N10 billion bond

Parthian Partners Limited has announced the successful issuance of its debut N10 billion three-year Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Short-term Bond, representing the first short-term bond under the FMDQ Securities Exchange short-term bond framework and the first bond by an Inter-dealer broker in the Nigerian capital market.

The bond issuance also follows the successful redemption of Parthian’s maiden ¦ 20 billion Commercial Paper Issuance in November/December 2021. The fully subscribed bond, issued at coupon rate of 13.50 per cent, has been enjoying solid interest from a wide spectrum of institutional investors.

The success of the issuance is further corroborated by Parthian…