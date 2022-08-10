Publish COVID-19, health security expenditure report, NGOs tells FG

Experts and other critical stakeholders including Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) working in the health sector have called on the Federal Government through the Federal Ministry of Health and the Federal Ministry of Finance to publish the 2020, 2021 and 2022 COVID-19 and Health Security expenditure report.

They made the call at the end of a weekend two–day retreat to review draft national and states scorecards on Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, Adolescent and Elderly Health Plus Nutrition (RMNCAEH+N) and COVID-19 and Health Security Accountability, championed by Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), in Lagos.

The stakeholders also advocated the strengthening of a…