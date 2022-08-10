Robbers attacked my house in OPIC Estate, not Abeokuta ― Nollywood actor, Afeez Oyetoro

Famous Nigerian comic actor, Afeez Oyetoro popularly known as “Saka”, confirmed to Tribune Online on Wednesday morning that the robbery attack took place in his house at OPIC Estate, not Abeokuta as reported in most news media.

Saka, who made this known when contacted via a telephone call, stated that he and his family are still going through the trauma of the incident.

He, however, expressed his gratitude to God for the gift of life after the torturous incident.

Recall that robbers, who stormed his house early Tuesday morning, demanded the sum of N20 million.

When the robbers couldn’t get the outrageous sum from him, they beat him up and carted away his mobile phones and…