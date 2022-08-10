Steer clear of local politics of your host communities, NYSC DG tells corps members

Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig:-Gen. Mohammed Fadah has urged all Corps members across the country not to be speculative on issues affecting the scheme.

The NYSC DG also warned the Corps members not to be involved in the local politics of their host communities particularly as the 2023 general elections is fast approaching.

He warned that “I must, however, emphasize that engagement in their local politics is a no-go-area for you. Furthermore, I enjoin you to undertake personal and group Community Development.”

Mohammed Fadah was speaking during the official closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch B stream II Orientation Course at the State NYSC…