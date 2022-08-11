2nd Betsy Obaseki women soccer kicks off September, N14 million up for grabs

The second edition of the female football tournament, a pet project of the wife of Governor Godwin Obaseki, the Betsy Obaseki Women Football Tournament has been scheduled to hold between September 7 and 17 in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The Vice Chairman, Board of Trustees, BOT, for the tournament, Comrade Philip Shaibu, who is the deputy governor of the state, announced this in Benin on Wednesday during a press conference.

Shaibu said the invitational event would feature 10 clubs in the Nigerian Women Football League (NWFL) Premiership and two other local clubs in the state.

The 10 premier league clubs include Bayelsa Queens, Edo Queens, Nasarawa Amazons, Delta Queens,…