5 reasons your children are not close to you

As a parent, you are probably wondering why your children are not close to you, and would rather spend more time outside the home than with you. You’ll be learning why this happens as you read on.

They prefer to be away from you at every opportunity they get, because being around you seems to stifle something in them. Other times, they don’t know how to hide how your presence makes them uncomfortable, and a moment from you would get them excited, and make them be at peace.

Many a time, it’s not because your children have grown to hate you that they are doing this, but because it’s not something you have taught them to be used to. However, there are many other…