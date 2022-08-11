Awolowo pays tribute to late Captain Hosa, assures family of success of Greenhouse Farm

The  former Executive Director, Nigerian Export Promotion Council and President, National Trade Promotion  Organisations, Mr. Segun Awolowo, has assured the family of the late Benin billionaire and philanthropist, Captain  Wells Okunbo Idahosa, that their late patriarch’s venture into agriculture would pay off.

Mr. Awolowo,  who spoke at the one year memorial of the passing of Okunbo, popularly known as Captain Hosa, said he did not have the opportunity to read his tribute at the funeral of the  business mogul last year.

He also disclosed that he was instrumental to persuading the late Captain Hosa to venture into farming,  describing the Greenhouse Farm as the largest of its…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

