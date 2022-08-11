Customs dispel rumour of planned auction of 7000 cars

By
Headliners
-
11


Customs dispel rumour of planned auction of 7000 cars, Customs ‘killing’ haulage industry, Court slams fine on Customs, Customs brokers vow to engage NASS over 15% NAC levy, Customs hand over N103m worth of Cannabis Sativa to NDLEA in Ogun, e-valuation policy by CBN, Customs bend to public pressure, suspend VIN for 31 days, ANLCA labels meeting between Customs CG, private jets, Customs, Customs generates N25.5bn
Hameed Ali, Customs boss


The Nigeria Customs Service has dispelled rumours that the Service is set to auction over 7000 cars, stating that the Service e-auction platform remains the only channel through which the Service auctions vehicles.

In a statement signed by DC Timi Bomodi recently, the NCS stated: “We wish to restate that our electronic auction (e-auction) platform is functional and remains the only authentic means of auctioning goods to members of the public. This reminder is pertinent in light of rumours making the rounds that a special auction of over 7000 cars will soon be held by the Service.

ALSO…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR