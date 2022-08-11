Customs dispel rumour of planned auction of 7000 cars

The Nigeria Customs Service has dispelled rumours that the Service is set to auction over 7000 cars, stating that the Service e-auction platform remains the only channel through which the Service auctions vehicles.

In a statement signed by DC Timi Bomodi recently, the NCS stated: “We wish to restate that our electronic auction (e-auction) platform is functional and remains the only authentic means of auctioning goods to members of the public. This reminder is pertinent in light of rumours making the rounds that a special auction of over 7000 cars will soon be held by the Service.

