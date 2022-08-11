FCT Police rescue three suspected fraudsters from mob in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police rescued three suspected fraudsters; Francis Emeka Noah, Wua Ikyer and Bokos Terkula, on Tuesday from an angry mob who descended on them in Abuja.

The suspects were caught by people while allegedly attempting to lure and defraud a female Point-of-Sale (POS) operator around Peace Court Estate, along Lokogoma Road, Abuja.

Meanwhile, the FCT Commissioner of Police, Babaji Sunday, has called on members of the public within the FCT to shun the act of jungle justice in their quest for justice, warning that act of jungle justice is criminal and…