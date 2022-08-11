



Tribune Online

FG inaugurates NSC board, charges members on protection of imports, exports in Nigeria

The Federal Government has inaugurated a Seven (7) membership Governing Board of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC). Speaking in Abuja while inaugurating the Board, the Minister of Transportation, Engr Mu’Azu Sambo, charged members to foster an economy in the maritime sector that is robust, transparent, accountable and in line with international best practices. According to […]

FG inaugurates NSC board, charges members on protection of imports, exports in Nigeria

Tribune Online





Source: Nigerian Tribune