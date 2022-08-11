Fuel subsidy scam: Reps to probe over 200 accounts domiciled with CBN

The House of Representatives, on Thursday, unveiled plans to investigate over 200 accounts being operated by Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited with a view to ascertaining the public funds spent on payment of fuel subsidy from 2013 to date. To this end, the lawmakers resolved to invite the Governor of the Central Bank of […]

