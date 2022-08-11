How to behave when you go for an online meeting

Online communication is a kind of conversation between individuals or organisations that is done on the internet.

This is how people pass information on the internet using several methods, e.g., emails, video conferencing, social media networks, chat rooms, forums, and a lot more.

Online communication etiquette refers to rules and guidelines that are meant to be followed when communicating with your team members, friends or clients online.

Seeing that the world we live in is now a digital one where meetings are held often online, people work from home, and there are online classes, it is important that you learn how to communicate properly online.

Poor online communication could…