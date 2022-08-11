Hyssop may be a potential source of antibiotic for UTIs

A NTIBIOTICS can be lifesaving, but using them over a long period might raise the odds of drug failure in individuals with many bacteria-causing infections, including respiratory infections and urinary tract infections (UTI).

Now, experts say that hyssop could be a source of novel antibiotic to treat urinary tract infections.

In a new study, researchers found hyssop contains chemical substances that can be developed into the conventional drug to kill germs that cause urinary tract infections like Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli and Staphylococcus aureus.

Overall results suggest that Oroxindin, a chemical substance extracted from hyssop, can effectively kill off K….