Institutions charged to embrace vocational entrepreneurial education, Acadoprenuership

Institutions have been urged to prepare their students to be innovative, responsible citizens who contribute to their nations’ economic development and as well embrace Vocational and Entrepreneurial Education (VEE) which plays an important role in the process.

Stating this was the vice chancellor of the Summit University, Offa, Kwara State, Professor Musa Abiodun Aibinu, in his lecture as a keynote speaker at 2022 STEEM(Science, Technology, Engineering, Environmental and Management) national conference organised by the Faculty of Engineering, The Polytechnic, Ibadan.

The theme of the conference was ‘Vocational and Entrepreneurial:Strategic Approach to Unemployment and…