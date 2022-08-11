Over 3.3 million children drop out of school before JSS1 in Nigeria — UNICEF

THE United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has revealed that more than 3.3 million children drop out of school between primary 1 and the Junior Secondary School (JSS1) in Nigeria because of poverty and other inhibiting factors. The Fund said that this poor retention and transition have signicantly contributed to the out-of-school children phenomenon in the […]

