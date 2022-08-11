Traditional rulers vital to credible election ― INEC REC

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu


THE Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Kano State, Professor Shehu Arabu Risqua, has said the traditional rulers are a group of respected Nigerians who enlighten the public on INEC’s procedures and processes.

He said sometimes these types of people even intervene using their intellect and energy to mobilise the electorate to vote wisely according to the laid down rules and regulations of the commission.

Professor Shehu made this assertion on Thursday when the INEC appointed the Oba of Yoruba in the state, Alhaji Murtala Alimi…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

