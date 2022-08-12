August 12 celebrity birthdays: Tyson Fury, Pete Sampras, Awoniyi, Kiki Mordi celebrate 

August 12 is yet another day for celebrity birthdays of people around the world.

1. Tyson Luke Fury (born 12 August 1988)

He is a British professional boxer. He is a two-time world heavyweight champion, having held the WBC and The Ring magazine titles since defeating Deontay Wilder in 2020; previously he held the unified WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, IBO, and The Ring titles after defeating Wladimir Klitschko in 2015. With his defeat of Wilder, Fury became the third heavyweight, after Floyd Patterson and Muhammad Ali, to hold The Ring magazine title twice, and he is ranked as the world’s best active heavyweight.

2. Mario Balotelli Barwuah (born 12 August 1990)

He is an Italian…