Bauchi NBA lauds Bala Mohammed for signing judicial autonomy bill into law

Bauchi State branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has lauded the governor, Sen Bala A. Mohammed for signing into law, the judicial autonomy bill as passed by the State House of Assembly.

The NBA also commended the Chief Judge, Grand Khadi, Attorney-General & Commissioner of Justice and indeed all other stakeholders in the Justice Sector of the state for the landmark development which will go a long way in further helping the cause of justice in the state

In a press statement jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary Jibrin S. Jibrin Esq and U.B. Babayo Esq respectively, the NBA stated that “As we have noted in our previous statement on this issue, this development is…