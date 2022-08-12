Declare Muharram 1 public holiday, NACOMYO urges incoming Ekiti gov

THE National Council of Muslim Youth Organisations (NACOMYO) in Ekiti State has called on the state’s governor-elect, Biodun Oyebanji, to declare the first day of the first month of the Islamic calendar, Muharram, as public holiday in the state when he assumes office in October.

The state coordinator of NACOMYO, Mudasiru Yusuf, during a Hijrah lecture organised by the group in Ado-Ekiti, noted that the incoming administration should take a clue from the neighbouring states by declaring the date as holiday to give sense of belonging to the Muslim community in the state.

Yusuf congratulated Oyebanji on his victory at the June 18 governorship election and then urged him to fulfill…