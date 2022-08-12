Fulani herdsmen did not kill man in Anambra ― Police

The Anambra State Police Command has debunked media reports that Fulani herdsmen lured a man to the forest and killed him under the guise of selling a cow to him.

Earlier reports had it that three herdsmen were arrested in connection to the murder of the victim simply identified as “Energy.”

A statement made available to Tribune Online in Awka, on Friday, said: “the three suspects in custody over this unfortunate incident are neither herdsmen nor from the northern part of the country,” adding that the claim by the online platform “is a mischievous and sensational reaction by the publisher to achieve his selfish desire from the unfortunate incident.

“To set the records…