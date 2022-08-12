HYPPADEC youth transformation programme tailored to reduce insecurity

Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) has said that its youth transformation training programme is capable of curbing prevalent insecurity among dwellers in its focus states.

HYPPADEC focus states are Kwara, Kogi, Plateau, Benue, and Niger states, while selected local government areas of the commission’s activities include Patigi, Kaiama, Moro, Baruten, Edu and Ilorin East local government areas.

Speaking during a two-day training of trainers (ToT) programme of the commission for 30 master trainers in Ilorin on Friday, the director, of the Community and Rural Development unit of HYPPADEC, Mr Mahmoud Umar Mohammed, identified poverty and the high…