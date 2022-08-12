Kwara supports 100 youths with N1m grant each

Kwara State government has supported businesses owned by 100 young people in the state with N1million grants each, with Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq saying that youth inclusion and productive engagement are key to a sustainable future.

The N1m grant is funded through Kwapreneur 2.0, a programme specifically designed to support businesses owned by young people and funded through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme (KWASSIP).

It is recalled that the scheme gave at least 170 young people an interest-free loan ranging from N250,000 to N3m last year. The Friday programme featured a video testimonial of successful beneficiaries of the loan.

Speaking at an event commemorating…