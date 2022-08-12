NCPC boss honoured with Peace Ambassador Award

The Executive Secretary of Nigerian Christian Pilgrim Commission, Rev. Dr Yakubu Pam has been awarded Peace Ambassador by the National Association of Northern Nigerian Students (NANNS). The award was presented to him in his office at the NCPC corporate headquarters in Abuja, recently.

Pam, in his address appreciated the association for considering him worthy of the award, adding that he is elated to see focused, purposeful and articulated youths coming together for a better course.

He stated that most problems of the country are the youth who have made themselves agents of negative tendencies. As such, he urged the association to fully utilise the platform to organise programmes…