Police apprehend 3 kidnappers, rescues victim in Osun

Three suspected kidnappers were on Tuesday arrested by the Osun state police command in connection with the abduction of a popular businesswoman in the state, Alhaja Falilat Oyetunji, popularly known as Ero Arike.

One of the arrested kidnappers was a staff of the businesswoman who was said to have engaged the services of other men to commit the crime.

The kidnappers who are presently being quizzed by the State Investigations Department of the Command are said to have perpetrated the act at Olorunda village, Iragbiji of Boripe local government area of the state after the businesswoman got to her mother’s house residence.

The evil perpetrators who were armed with guns, knives,…