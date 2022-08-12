Security challenges stretching military deployment, other resources ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that insurgency, banditry and kidnapping challenges faced by the country have stretched the utilization of security agencies and other resources.

Speaking at the launch of the National Crisis Management Doctrine (NCMD) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja on Friday, he explained that due to the challenges, the Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA) revised the National Counter Terrorism Strategy (NACTEST) which he in August 2016.

The newly launched management doctrine is aimed at bridging the gap created by the extensive deployment of security services through fostering collaboration amongst Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The…