Thieves break into Katsina Government House, steal huge sum of money

Katsina State government has confirmed that thieves have breached the government house security and stolen a huge sum of money.

Malam Al Amin Isa, the Director-General (Media) to Governor Aminu Bello Masari confirmed the incident but declined to disclose the amount that was stolen.

In an interview with newsmen, Al Amin said, “It’s true some unknown persons stole some money at the account section of the Government House.”

He however said some of the suspects were in police custody and investigations are ongoing.

Tribune Online gathered that the amount of money stolen may be up to N31 million.

It could be recalled that this is the second time an incident of this…