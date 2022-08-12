Widow, four children rendered homeless in Imo

A widow, Mrs Precious Njideka Iwunze and her four children have been rendered homeless in her matrimonial home by her late husband’s brother Ugochujwu Iwunze.

The incident occurred on Sunday 31st July 2022, after the death of her husband.

Mrs Precious Iwunze, the wife of late Chinagorom Iwunze of Umuneke Mbieri in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State, was refused access to her late husband’s home by Mr Ugochukwu Iwunze who is now at large.

The representative of the National Human Rights Commission(NHRC) in Imo State, Mrs Ukachi Uka in the company of the chairperson of Imo State chapter of Nigeria Association of Women Journalists(NAWOJ), Dr Dorothy Nnaji, and some…