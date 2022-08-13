35 people kidnapped in Kaduna millennium city regain freedom 

Thirty-five persons kidnapped three weeks ago at Keke B Millennium City, Kaduna State have regained their freedom.

The victims came back to the Keke B community on Saturday and were received by jubilant neighbours.

It was gathered that one person is still in their captivity because the bandits insisted that his family must purchase two motorcycles before he regains his freedom.

A community leader, who pleaded for anonymity remarked that N2.5m was paid for their release.

In another development, a medical and fifteen others who were kidnapped in the Sabon Gero community of Kaduna have also regained their freedom.

