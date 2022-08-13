4 dead after OPC, cow dealers clash in Kwara

Normalcy is said to have returned to Kara market in Ajase-Ipo in Kwara State after a clash between members of the Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) and cow dealers left four people dead on Friday.

The clash led to the disruption of traffic along the Ilorin Ajase-Ipo/Offa Road.

In a statement confirming the incident, Okasanmi Ajayi, Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO) of the

Kwara State Police Command stated that the “Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of Kwara State, especially people traversing along Ilorin Ajase-Ipo/Offa road, that normalcy has been restored and the road cleared of every barrier created as a result of the misunderstanding between some…