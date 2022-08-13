480 suspected criminals arrested inside uncompleted buildings, undeveloped plots of land at FCT in one day

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Administration arrested 480 suspected criminals from uncompleted buildings and undeveloped plots of land in Maitama and Wuse II areas of the city on Friday.

Commander in charge of the task force that effected the arrests, Mr Bennett Igweh, said the suspects, mostly male, had turned green areas, undeveloped plots of land, and unoccupied houses into their haven for crime.

Igweh said the team would stop at nothing to rid the city of criminal elements threatening the peace of the FCT.

He said the task force recovered police uniforms, mobile phones, loaded pistols, machetes and…