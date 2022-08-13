Ebonyi govt debunks owing six months’ salaries as alleged by BudgIT

Ebonyi State Government has debunked allegations recently published by BudgIT that the state is owing six months’ salaries.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Special Assistant to Governor David Umahi on Media and Strategy, Chooks Oko, and made available to newsmen in Abakaliki on Saturday.

According to Oko, the report is outrightly false, and contradicts all verifiable facts and evidence in the state.

“It is on record that the present administration in Ebonyi State under David Umahi from its inception, has never owed salaries of workers even for one month.

“As a matter of fact, workers salaries have always been paid on or before 24th of every month up till…