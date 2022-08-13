EFCC arrests two clerics, five suspected Yahoo-Yahoo boys in Kwara

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin zonal command on Saturday arrested seven persons suspected to be internet fraudsters otherwise known as ‘Yahoo-Yahoo’ at a hotel close to a popular mall in the Ilorin metropolis of Kwara State.

In a statement by the Head, Media and Publicity of the antigraft agency, Wilson Uwujaren, the suspects include two clerics – Ahmed Abdulkadir from Iwo local government area of Osun State and Abdullateef Ajibola from Babanlomo in the Ifelodun local government area of Kwara State.

Others, according to the statement are Tomiwa Kingsley, a corps member currently serving in the Pategi local government area of Kwara…