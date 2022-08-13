Gbajabiamila tasks Nigerian youths on choice of elective political officers

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila on Friday tasked Nigerian youths on the choice of various political office holders in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

Hon. Gbajabiamila who spoke in Abuja during the Youth Summit organised by the Gbaja Professionals Volunteers Network to mark the 2022 World Youth Day, however, observed that the political conversations about the elections have been dominated by the loud voices of division and derision.

While noting that the International Youth Day with the theme: ‘Intergenerational solidarity: Creating a world for all ages’.

He said: “In barely six months, the Nigerian people will go to the polls to…