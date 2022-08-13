‘NERC has no constitutional power to dissolve BEDC management’

The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR)has said that the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has no constitutional power to dissolve the management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

National President of CDHR, Comrade Kehinde Taiga, made the declaration on Friday at a press briefing in Warri, Delta State, over the management crisis in the BEDC between Mrs Funke Osibodu and Dr Henry Ajagbawa.

It will be recalled that the board of management of BEDC was dissolved as a result of the take-over by Fidelity Bank in July 2022.

Consequently, Dr Ajagbawa was said to have been allegedly parading himself as the BEDC Managing Director thereby…