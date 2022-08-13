NFF to partner Anambra govt on sports development

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has said, it will part Anambra Government on sports development in the State.

The partnership, according to the Chairman, Anambra State Football Association (ANSFA), Chief Chikelue IIoenyosi, who disclosed this to Journalists, shortly after a meeting with members of the Anambra State Football Club Owners, coaches and referees, held at the ANSFA office, Udoka Housing Estate Awka, over the weekend, if fully implemented by Governor Chukwuma Soludo, would help promote sports at the grassroots, Primary/Secondary Schools, create job opportunities and to help curbed youth restiveness in the state.

“My leadership is in cordial relationship with the…