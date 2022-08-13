Stakeholders want accountant general to release $4m family planning budget 

Stakeholders in the health sector have appealed to the Accountant General (AG) of the Federation to, as a matter of urgency, release the budget approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) through the service-wide vote of the approved federal budget, for the procurement of the family planning commodities to the tune of USD4 million.

The stakeholders made the call as part of their recommendations at the end of a two-day retreat to review draft national and state scorecards on the RMNCAEH+N Recovery plan and COVID-19 and Health Security Accountability, championed by the Africa Health Budget Network (AHBN), in Lagos.

The RMNCAEH+N Recovery Plan during COVID-19 accountability…