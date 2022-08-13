This holiday, beware of peer pressure

In our society today, peer pressure is seen as the major cause of distraction amongst children and youths. This is especially felt at school levels. The period during which peer pressure is believed to be at its peak is during the early adolescence of a child. It could either be positive or negative. The negative influence of a peer group is more connected to the involvement in risky behaviours, whilst the positive influence is more connected with protective behaviours.

What is peer pressure?

Peer pressure is when you choose to do something you wouldn’t otherwise do, because you want to feel accepted and valued by your friends and peers. It isn’t just or always about doing…